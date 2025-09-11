Netanyahu Justifies Israel's Strike in Qatar as Parallel to 9/11

In a fervent defense of Israel's military actions, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu drew comparisons between Israel's recent strikes in Qatar and America's response to the September 11 attacks. Netanyahu likened Hamas' violent assault on Israel on October 7, 2023, to a catastrophic moment of terror, akin to what the United States endured 22 years prior.

Netanyahu emphasized that Israel's actions paralleled the US pursuit of justice following 9/11, notably the mission against Al-Qaeda that led to the demise of Osama bin Laden. He recalled the UN Security Council resolution that called for action against nations harboring terrorists, asserting that Israel's mission in Qatar adhered to those principles.

The Israeli leader addressed international criticisms of the operation, condemning them as hypocritical. He urged global solidarity with Israel's actions, highlighting the applause America received for its anti-terrorism campaigns. Netanyahu issued a terse ultimatum to Qatar and other countries harboring terrorists: either expel them or face Israel's intervention. Despite diplomatic fallout and US disapproval, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar reinforced Netanyahu's stance, recalling 9/11 and affirming Israel's fight against terror in tandem with its allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)