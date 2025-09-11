Left Menu

Netanyahu Justifies Israel's Strike in Qatar as Parallel to 9/11

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu justified the recent Israeli strike targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar by comparing it to the US's response to the 9/11 attacks. He criticized international condemnation, asserting that Israel merely followed America's precedent in fighting terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 23:22 IST
Netanyahu Justifies Israel's Strike in Qatar as Parallel to 9/11
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo: X/@IsraeliPM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a fervent defense of Israel's military actions, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu drew comparisons between Israel's recent strikes in Qatar and America's response to the September 11 attacks. Netanyahu likened Hamas' violent assault on Israel on October 7, 2023, to a catastrophic moment of terror, akin to what the United States endured 22 years prior.

Netanyahu emphasized that Israel's actions paralleled the US pursuit of justice following 9/11, notably the mission against Al-Qaeda that led to the demise of Osama bin Laden. He recalled the UN Security Council resolution that called for action against nations harboring terrorists, asserting that Israel's mission in Qatar adhered to those principles.

The Israeli leader addressed international criticisms of the operation, condemning them as hypocritical. He urged global solidarity with Israel's actions, highlighting the applause America received for its anti-terrorism campaigns. Netanyahu issued a terse ultimatum to Qatar and other countries harboring terrorists: either expel them or face Israel's intervention. Despite diplomatic fallout and US disapproval, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar reinforced Netanyahu's stance, recalling 9/11 and affirming Israel's fight against terror in tandem with its allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Germany Backs France's Two-State Solution Proposal

Germany Backs France's Two-State Solution Proposal

 Global
2
Mastermind Behind 'Haidari Dal' Fake News Network Arrested

Mastermind Behind 'Haidari Dal' Fake News Network Arrested

 India
3
Ebola Outbreak in Congo's Kasai Province Doubles in One Week

Ebola Outbreak in Congo's Kasai Province Doubles in One Week

 Congo (Kinshasa)
4
Eswatini Denies Agreement to Welcome Controversial U.S. Deportee

Eswatini Denies Agreement to Welcome Controversial U.S. Deportee

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI can transform urban transport into sustainable MaaS systems

Quantum AI boosts cybersecurity with superior accuracy and efficiency

AI threatens authenticity yet boosts creativity in traditional arts

Cyberbullying crisis deepens as schools struggle with weak prevention systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025