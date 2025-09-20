Trump Targets World Peace at UNGA Amidst Diplomatic Triumphs

President Donald Trump has stated that his primary agenda at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly is to promote "World Peace", emphasizing his administration's efforts to address the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Trump also highlighted his achievements in settling seven conflicts in just over eight months during a session at the Oval Office.

Trump claimed significant steps have been taken by his administration to deter potential nuclear escalation in Iran, referencing airstrikes on Tehran's nuclear sites. "Nobody's done a better job than I've done in world peace, settling seven wars in months," Trump asserted, underscoring a mission to prevent a near-catastrophic war in Iran.

As the UNGA commences its High-Level meeting on September 22, Trump reiterated ongoing peace negotiations for the Russia-Ukraine conflict, revealing support from Chinese President Xi Jinping. Trump noted a "productive" call with Xi, discussing various issues including trade, fentanyl, and the TikTok deal, and announced plans to meet during the APEC Summit in South Korea next month.

Despite previous campaign promises, Trump acknowledged difficulties in halting the Russia-Ukraine conflict, describing it as "the most difficult" he encountered. During a dinner with US Congress, he reflected on past global conflicts resolved under his administration but admitted the Russia-Ukraine situation proved challenging despite his rapport with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

