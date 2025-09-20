Left Menu

US Intensifies Anti-Narcotics Operations in Caribbean Under Trump's Orders

US President Donald Trump announced a third strike targeting a suspected drug-trafficking vessel in the Caribbean, resulting in three fatalities. This intervention aligns with the US military's ongoing anti-narcotics campaigns in the region, amid Venezuela's accusations of an 'undeclared war' and calls for a United Nations investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 17:48 IST
US Intensifies Anti-Narcotics Operations in Caribbean Under Trump's Orders
US President Donald Trump (Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Donald Trump has declared that American forces executed a third military strike targeting a ship allegedly involved in narcotic trafficking, resulting in the deaths of at least three men aboard, according to Al Jazeera. This announcement, made late on Friday, surfaced as Venezuela accused the US of waging an 'undeclared war' in the Caribbean and urged the United Nations to investigate the strikes.

Trump, via his Truth Social platform, claimed the 'lethal kinetic strike' was orchestrated under his command in the US Southern Command's jurisdiction, encompassing 31 nations across South and Central America and the Caribbean, reported Al Jazeera. 'Intelligence affirmed the vessel's connection to narcotic trafficking, traveling through notorious trafficking routes targeting American citizens,' Trump stated.

The strike in international waters claimed the lives of three alleged narcoterrorists on the vessel, with no US forces injured, Trump asserted. He uploaded aerial footage showing infrastructure destruction, as a projectile impacts the moving ship, igniting it in flames. However, Trump did not provide corroborating evidence for his claims, nor specified the vessel's origins or the attack's exact location, Al Jazeera noted. This action follows the deployment of US warships into international waters near Venezuela, augmented by F-35 fighters stationed in Puerto Rico, as part of an anti-drug operation.

Previously, the US executed two strikes on purported drug-smuggling vessels allegedly coming from Venezuela. On September 2, Trump disclosed that the US military hit a small vessel accused of drug trafficking for Venezuela's Tren de Aragua gang, killing 11 people, as per Al Jazeera. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes at Nashua's Sky Meadow Country Club

Tragedy Strikes at Nashua's Sky Meadow Country Club

 United States
2
Turmoil in Virginia: Trump's Controversial Nomination for Federal Prosecutor

Turmoil in Virginia: Trump's Controversial Nomination for Federal Prosecutor

 United States
3
Thrilling Relay Race Secures U.S. Advancement Amid Controversy

Thrilling Relay Race Secures U.S. Advancement Amid Controversy

 Global
4
U.S.-China Reach Breakthrough TikTok Deal Amid Economic Tensions

U.S.-China Reach Breakthrough TikTok Deal Amid Economic Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025