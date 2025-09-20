India-US Trade Talks Advance Amid Tariff Challenges

In a bid to solidify a long-anticipated trade agreement, India's Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal has embarked on a visit to the United States. The visit aims to advance discussions initiated during recent productive talks between Assistant US Trade Representative Brendan Lynch and Indian officials.

Following a series of positive dialogues in mid-September, Indian and US negotiators have intensified efforts to hasten the conclusion of a mutually beneficial trade agreement. The ongoing discussions underscore the enduring significance of India-US bilateral trade amid recently imposed US tariffs.

While the interlocutors aim to finalize a trade pact by late 2025, the path remains fraught with challenges. Contentions persist, particularly regarding US demands for access to India's sensitive agricultural and dairy sectors, alongside the impact of heightened US tariffs on Indian goods, which pose additional hurdles in reaching a comprehensive agreement.

