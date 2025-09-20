Left Menu

India-US Trade Talks Advance Amid Tariff Challenges

With ongoing negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement, Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal leads a delegation to the US to push for a mutually beneficial deal. Discussions follow recent positive meetings, but challenges persist over US tariffs and opening India's agricultural and dairy sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 22:42 IST
India-US Trade Talks Advance Amid Tariff Challenges
Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to solidify a long-anticipated trade agreement, India's Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal has embarked on a visit to the United States. The visit aims to advance discussions initiated during recent productive talks between Assistant US Trade Representative Brendan Lynch and Indian officials.

Following a series of positive dialogues in mid-September, Indian and US negotiators have intensified efforts to hasten the conclusion of a mutually beneficial trade agreement. The ongoing discussions underscore the enduring significance of India-US bilateral trade amid recently imposed US tariffs.

While the interlocutors aim to finalize a trade pact by late 2025, the path remains fraught with challenges. Contentions persist, particularly regarding US demands for access to India's sensitive agricultural and dairy sectors, alongside the impact of heightened US tariffs on Indian goods, which pose additional hurdles in reaching a comprehensive agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Relay Race Secures U.S. Advancement Amid Controversy

Thrilling Relay Race Secures U.S. Advancement Amid Controversy

 Global
2
U.S.-China Reach Breakthrough TikTok Deal Amid Economic Tensions

U.S.-China Reach Breakthrough TikTok Deal Amid Economic Tensions

 Global
3
River Plate's Grip Slips: Defeat at Atletico Tucuman

River Plate's Grip Slips: Defeat at Atletico Tucuman

 Global
4
Qatar's Emir Attends U.N. Amid Gaza Crisis

Qatar's Emir Attends U.N. Amid Gaza Crisis

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025