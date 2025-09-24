Left Menu

US and UN Leaders Reaffirm Commitment to Global Peace at UNGA

US President Donald Trump and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met at the UN General Assembly, emphasizing the UN's vital role in global peace. Both leaders praised the US's foundational support for the UN and highlighted its ongoing commitment to peace initiatives worldwide.

24-09-2025
US and UN Leaders Reaffirm Commitment to Global Peace at UNGA
US President Donald Trump with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (Photo/WhiteHouseYoutube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, US President Donald Trump and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres focused on strengthening the global peace agenda. Guterres lauded the United States' historical and ongoing support for the United Nations, recognizing its essential role in founding the global organization.

Speaking at the bilateral session, Guterres commended Trump's dedication to peace efforts, acknowledging the President's diplomatic initiatives across various global hotspots. He emphasized the UN's readiness to collaborate with the US to achieve a just and equitable world based on shared values.

President Trump reaffirmed his strong backing of the UN's mission to promote peace, highlighting its immense potential. He expressed his unwavering support for the institution, reinforcing the US's commitment to the UN's objectives despite occasional disagreements. The meeting also included US officials like Mike Waltz, Marco Rubio, and others.

The 80th session of the UNGA's high-level debate commenced with world leaders addressing critical global issues, particularly the conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine, and the increasing call for Palestinian statehood. This year's theme, "Better together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights," reflects the organization's enduring commitment to these goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

