Erdogan's UNGA Remarks Ignite India-Turkey Diplomatic Tensions

In a contentious move at the 80th United Nations General Assembly, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reignited diplomatic tensions by addressing the Kashmir conflict. Erdogan expressed satisfaction with the recent India-Pakistan ceasefire but stressed that the UN resolutions should guide the resolution of the Kashmir issue through dialogue.

Erdogan's previous support for Pakistan on Kashmir has been met with criticism from India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). In May, India vocally opposed Erdogan's remarks during his Islamabad visit, with MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal condemning the statements as interference in India's internal affairs.

Jaiswal reaffirmed India's stance, underscoring Jammu and Kashmir as integral parts of the nation and labeling Pakistan's cross-border terrorism as a major threat. Amid these tensions, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized strengthening India-U.S. ties, focusing on regional stability at the UNGA sidelines meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)