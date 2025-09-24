Erdogan's UNGA Remarks Ignite India-Turkey Diplomatic Tensions
Turkish President Erdogan's comments on Kashmir at the UNGA session have sparked diplomatic tensions, drawing criticism from India. India has protested these remarks, emphasizing Kashmir's integral status within the country, while also underlining Pakistan's terrorism policies. Meanwhile, India and the US have committed to strengthening bilateral ties.
- Country:
- United States
In a contentious move at the 80th United Nations General Assembly, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reignited diplomatic tensions by addressing the Kashmir conflict. Erdogan expressed satisfaction with the recent India-Pakistan ceasefire but stressed that the UN resolutions should guide the resolution of the Kashmir issue through dialogue.
Erdogan's previous support for Pakistan on Kashmir has been met with criticism from India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). In May, India vocally opposed Erdogan's remarks during his Islamabad visit, with MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal condemning the statements as interference in India's internal affairs.
Jaiswal reaffirmed India's stance, underscoring Jammu and Kashmir as integral parts of the nation and labeling Pakistan's cross-border terrorism as a major threat. Amid these tensions, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized strengthening India-U.S. ties, focusing on regional stability at the UNGA sidelines meeting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Moldova and Russia in Observer Accreditation Row
Pakistan PM Urges IMF to Consider Flood Impact Amid Economic Progress
India Urges Pakistan to Prioritize Economy Over Terror
Shaheen Afridi Stays Focused Amidst India-Pakistan Tension
Hussain Talat's Composed Approach Inspires Pakistan's Asia Cup Campaign