Iran's Firm Stance: No Nuclear Bomb Aspirations, Criticism of Israel and European Nations

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian declared at the UN General Assembly that Iran will never pursue nuclear weapons, criticized Israel's actions in Palestine, and condemned European nations for their stance on reimposing sanctions. He accused them of bad faith regarding the 2015 nuclear deal and stressed lawful Iranian measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 23:24 IST
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian addresses the UN General Assembly in New York (Photo/YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
In a bold declaration at the United Nations General Assembly, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian affirmed Iran's resolution not to pursue nuclear weapons. Addressing the Assembly, Pezeshkian emphasized that Iran 'has never sought and will never seek to build a nuclear bomb.'

Pezeshkian directed sharp criticism at Israel, condemning its occupation of Palestinian territories and the concept of a 'greater Israel.' He accused Israel of perpetrating genocide, apartheid, and aggression, stating, 'The delusional scheme of a 'greater Israel' is being proclaimed with brazenness by that regime's highest echelons.'

Turning his focus to Europe, Pezeshkian lambasted the UK, France, and Germany for pushing to reimpose sanctions on Iran, suggesting these actions breach the 2015 nuclear deal, JCPOA. He asserted that Iran's measures post-US JCPOA withdrawal are portrayed as violations, though they are lawful responses to breaches by others.

