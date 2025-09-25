Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Protests in Balochistan Face Intimidation Tactics

Protesters in Mand allege Pakistani forces are using intimidation to quash dissent against extrajudicial killings of Baloch youth. Demonstrations, organized by the Baloch Yekjehti Committee, have spotlighted accusations of targeted killings by state-backed militias. Human rights advocates warn the crackdown risks fuelling unrest and diminishing trust in state institutions.

25-09-2025
  • Pakistan

The situation in Mand, Balochistan has become increasingly tense as protesters accuse Pakistani security forces and state-backed groups of using intimidation and arrests to suppress peaceful demonstrations against alleged extrajudicial killings of Baloch youth, according to The Balochistan Post.

A recent demonstration, organized by the Baloch Yekjehti Committee, was a direct response to the killings of three young men—Izhar, son of Mullah Mujeeb; Mullah Bahram Baloch; and Jalal, son of Haji Yar Muhammad. Locals describe these deaths as targeted attacks by militias allegedly supported by state authorities, often termed as "Death Squads."

Protest figures like Mullah Rashid have openly accused authorities of committing what they call "Baloch genocide." Rashid's subsequent experiences, including torture and coerced confessions, highlight the increasing retaliations against dissent. Similarly, schoolteacher Saima Sarwar faced severe retaliation, summoned and fired without due process, indicating a concerted effort to deter protest participation. Family members of demonstrators face direct threats or calls to military camps, warned of the dire consequences of continued political involvement.

Observers are concerned these actions are part of a larger strategy to mute critical voices and stifle opposition to Pakistani forces' activities in Balochistan. Human rights advocates argue that this crackdown could deepen provincial tensions, erode public trust in state institutions, and undermine freedom of expression, exacerbating unrest in a region already fraught with conflict. There is a growing call for urgent attention to human rights issues in Balochistan, as underscored by ongoing and increasing reports of abuses in the province.

