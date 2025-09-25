Left Menu

Naval Vessels Escort Aid Flotilla Amid Tensions in Mediterranean

Spain and Italy have dispatched naval vessels to protect the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) as it transports aid to Gaza. This move comes after the flotilla faced drone attacks in international waters. Officials urge adherence to international law amidst the escalating situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 16:59 IST
Naval Vessels Escort Aid Flotilla Amid Tensions in Mediterranean
Visuals of the Global Sumud Flotilla at sea (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

The Mediterranean seas witnessed heightened maritime activity as Spain and Italy sent naval vessels to escort the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), carrying aid toward Gaza. This initiative follows a drone attack that targeted the flotilla in international waters, bringing international attention to the mission's security needs, reported Al Jazeera.

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto updated parliament on Italy's response, announcing the dispatch of a second ship prepared for emergencies. In parallel, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez declared Spain's commitment to international law, stressing the protection of citizens from 45 participating nations. Both nations emphasized safe navigation rights in the Mediterranean.

An Israeli drone assault reportedly endangered the flotilla, with activists condemning the 'alarmingly dangerous escalation.' Drones dropped explosives, while radio disturbances disrupted communication. The flotilla, now joined by civilian vessels and various international figures, continues its mission amid tensions, demanding action from UN member states on these reported attacks during the UNGA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Israeli Forces Strike Yemeni Capital

Tensions Escalate as Israeli Forces Strike Yemeni Capital

 Global
2
Delhi BJP's Architectural Marvel: A New Chapter on DDU Marg

Delhi BJP's Architectural Marvel: A New Chapter on DDU Marg

 India
3
53 crore bank accounts opened in last 10 years to give poorest of poor access to banking: Amit Shah.

53 crore bank accounts opened in last 10 years to give poorest of poor acces...

 India
4
TNCC Chief Defends Loyalty Amid Palaniswami's Criticisms

TNCC Chief Defends Loyalty Amid Palaniswami's Criticisms

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025