Naval Vessels Escort Aid Flotilla Amid Tensions in Mediterranean

The Mediterranean seas witnessed heightened maritime activity as Spain and Italy sent naval vessels to escort the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), carrying aid toward Gaza. This initiative follows a drone attack that targeted the flotilla in international waters, bringing international attention to the mission's security needs, reported Al Jazeera.

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto updated parliament on Italy's response, announcing the dispatch of a second ship prepared for emergencies. In parallel, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez declared Spain's commitment to international law, stressing the protection of citizens from 45 participating nations. Both nations emphasized safe navigation rights in the Mediterranean.

An Israeli drone assault reportedly endangered the flotilla, with activists condemning the 'alarmingly dangerous escalation.' Drones dropped explosives, while radio disturbances disrupted communication. The flotilla, now joined by civilian vessels and various international figures, continues its mission amid tensions, demanding action from UN member states on these reported attacks during the UNGA.

(With inputs from agencies.)