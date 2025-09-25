Trump Urges Turkey to Halt Russian Oil Purchases Amid Ongoing Ukraine Conflict

During a White House meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, U.S. President Donald Trump urged Turkey to stop purchasing oil from Russia as the Ukraine conflict rages on. Trump criticized Russia's actions in Ukraine and its economic struggles, accusing President Vladimir Putin of unnecessarily extending the war.

Erdogan did not directly address the oil issue but stressed his commitment to enhancing Turkish-American relations. Trump asserted that Erdogan could significantly influence the situation by not buying Russian oil and gas, underscoring the importance of global economic strategies amidst conflicts.

Furthermore, Trump dismissed Russia's military efforts as largely ineffective, describing Moscow's advances as negligible, and referred to their capabilities as resembling a 'paper tiger.' The U.S. President also acknowledged Erdogan's potential role in mediating negotiations between Russia and Ukraine while overseeing talks for a potential ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.