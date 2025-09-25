Left Menu

Trump Urges Turkey to Halt Russian Oil Purchases Amid Ongoing Ukraine Conflict

In a meeting with Turkish President Erdogan, U.S. President Donald Trump urged Turkey to cease buying oil from Russia, citing ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Trump highlighted Moscow’s struggling economy and invited Erdogan to mediate peace. Meanwhile, negotiations for an Israel-Hamas ceasefire continue.

Updated: 25-09-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 22:48 IST

US President Donald Trump with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Photo/Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • United States

During a White House meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, U.S. President Donald Trump urged Turkey to stop purchasing oil from Russia as the Ukraine conflict rages on. Trump criticized Russia's actions in Ukraine and its economic struggles, accusing President Vladimir Putin of unnecessarily extending the war.

Erdogan did not directly address the oil issue but stressed his commitment to enhancing Turkish-American relations. Trump asserted that Erdogan could significantly influence the situation by not buying Russian oil and gas, underscoring the importance of global economic strategies amidst conflicts.

Furthermore, Trump dismissed Russia's military efforts as largely ineffective, describing Moscow's advances as negligible, and referred to their capabilities as resembling a 'paper tiger.' The U.S. President also acknowledged Erdogan's potential role in mediating negotiations between Russia and Ukraine while overseeing talks for a potential ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

