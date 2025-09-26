Left Menu

G4 Ministers Unite for UN Reform at UNGA80

At the G4 Foreign Ministers' Meeting during UNGA80, India's S Jaishankar, alongside representatives from Japan, Germany, and Brazil, reaffirmed the commitment to United Nations reform, particularly the Security Council's expansion. Jaishankar also attended numerous bilateral discussions, emphasizing economic stability and combating terrorism at the G20 meeting.

In a significant move at the 80th United Nations General Assembly, India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, participated in the G4 Foreign Ministers' Meeting with peers from Japan, Germany, and Brazil. This regional bloc voiced its unwavering commitment to reforming the United Nations, focusing on an expanded Security Council. The group's discussions emphasized expediting the Inter-Governmental Negotiation process, underscoring a shared vision for a modern, effective UN.

The meeting coincided with a series of bilateral engagements where Jaishankar met Malaysia's Foreign Minister, Mohamad Haji Hasan, and UK's Foreign Secretary, Yvette Cooper. Conversations spanned from greeting courtesies to strategic discussions post-PM Modi's successful UK visit and Vision 2035 announcement.

On the margins of the General Assembly, Jaishankar addressed the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, hosted by South Africa. He highlighted the geopolitical and economic challenges facing global stability and advocated for increased dialogue, robust counter-terrorism measures, and fortified energy and economic security, rallying G20 members to action.

