Pakistan PM Honors Trump as 'Man of Peace' at UNGA

At the United Nations General Assembly on Friday, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif dedicated substantial time to praising former US President Donald Trump. Sharif lauded Trump, labeling him a 'man of peace' and nominating him for the Nobel Peace Prize due to his alleged role in brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Sharif expressed gratitude for Trump's leadership, stating, 'Though in a position of strength, Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire facilitated by President Trump's bold and vigorous leadership. We express our deep appreciation.' He emphasized Trump's 'wonderful and outstanding contribution' to promoting peace in the region, describing it as the least Pakistan could do in return.

However, Sharif omitted the fact that the ceasefire was initiated by the DGMOs of India and Pakistan independently, with India asserting no involvement from other leaders. Despite the praise, both Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir faced an extended wait at the White House for a meeting, during which Trump nonchalantly addressed their delayed arrival to reporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)