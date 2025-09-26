Left Menu

Netanyahu Faces Global Scrutiny Amid UNGA Speech on Gaza Conflict

Israeli PM Netanyahu delivered a defiant speech at the 80th UNGA, defending Israel's actions in Gaza. Despite global criticism and accusations of genocide, Netanyahu dismissed calls for a ceasefire and reiterated Israel's ongoing fight against Hamas. He claimed support from global leaders, despite their public denouncements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 22:01 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the 80th UNGA in New York (Photo/UN YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took the floor on the fourth day of the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Debate, delivering a confrontational speech concerning the ongoing conflict in Gaza. With global criticism mounting over Israel's military actions, Netanyahu declared that the nation will not relent in its offensive against Hamas.

Despite significant setbacks faced by Hamas, Netanyahu maintained they remain a credible threat, committed to repeating past assaults. 'Thanks to our people's resolve, soldier's bravery, and decisive actions, Israel has staged a remarkable military resurgence. However, our mission is not yet over,' he asserted. While Hamas has stated its willingness to negotiate an end to the hostilities, recent diplomatic talks were disrupted by an attack on a meeting venue in Qatar, a site for US-backed ceasefire discussions.

Against a backdrop of increasing disapproval from allies like the UK, France, Australia, and Canada, who have acknowledged a Palestinian state and advocate for a ceasefire, Netanyahu deemed these appeals disingenuous. Addressing the Assembly, he argued that privately, several leaders appreciate Israel's intelligence for thwarting numerous terror threats globally. 'Public condemnations contrast private gratitude,' he claimed, underscoring Israel's international security contributions.

Earlier, a UN Human Rights Council commission alleged genocide by Israel in Gaza, supported by various experts and rights groups. Netanyahu dismissed these as baseless accusations, pointing to prior evacuations from Gaza as evidence against the genocide charge. 'Would a state committing genocide urge civilians to escape harm?' he questioned rhetorically, defending military operations. Amid rights monitors refuting Israel's 'human shield' narrative, the war persists with widespread displacement and devastation in Gaza. Humanitarian agencies warn that safety remains elusive in the conflict-ridden enclave.

