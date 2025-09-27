KP Sharma Oli Breaks Silence Amid Political Upheaval in Nepal

KP Sharma Oli, the former Prime Minister of Nepal, returned to the public sphere on Saturday after a period of seclusion following his resignation amid the Gen Z protests on September 8. The protests, which called for significant political changes, marked one of the most turbulent times in recent Nepalese history.

Oli, now appearing at a youth event in Bhaktapur, organized by the student wing of the CPN-UML, seems to be making strategic moves to rebuild ties with the younger generation that had criticized his leadership during the recent turmoil. His return comes after a meeting of the CPN-UML party secretariat, confirmed by Deputy General Secretary Pradeep Gyawali.

The demonstrations, driven largely by students and young activists, resulted in tragic casualties, with at least 74 deaths recorded. These events have been dubbed the Gen Z Revolution, drawing parallels to the 2006 movement that led to the abolition of Nepal's monarchy. With elections set for March next year, Oli's reemergence is seen as an effort to reestablish his influence during a precarious political period.

(With inputs from agencies.)