Denmark Enforces Drone Ban Amid EU Summit Security Concerns

Denmark has enforced a temporary ban on civilian drones in its airspace as it prepares to host a European Union summit, Al Jazeera reports. This decision follows multiple drone sightings near military sites. The ban, effective from Monday to Friday, aligns with Denmark's hosting duties during its EU presidency.

Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen emphasized the critical security environment, highlighting the need for optimal conditions for armed forces and police tasked with summit security. The Ministry of Defence noted the deployment of 'several capacities' after the sightings but did not detail the specifics, according to Al Jazeera.

Concurrently, NATO is enhancing its Baltic Sea mission, deploying additional surveillance resources, including an air-defense frigate, amid concerns over drone incursions. Copenhagen Airport experienced closures earlier this week due to large drones, followed by temporary shutdowns of smaller airports, Al Jazeera mentioned.

The Danish transportation ministry justified the drone ban, stating it eliminates the risk of mistaking enemy drones for legal ones. Transport Minister Thomas Danielsen underscored the importance of preventing foreign drones from causing societal unrest, especially with upcoming EU leader visits. Violation of the ban could lead to severe penalties.

Wednesday will see Denmark hosting EU leaders, followed by a European Political Community summit on Thursday, aimed at fostering cooperation post-Russian invasion of Ukraine. Danish officials have characterized recent drone activities as 'hybrid attacks,' citing Moscow as a potential threat to European security, though Russia denies involvement.

Al Jazeera highlighted NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte's comment on possible Russian involvement, countered by Russian denials. A German air-defense frigate arrived in Copenhagen to bolster airspace safety during the summits.

The incidents add to regional tensions, including Estonia's claim of Russian airspace violations, which NATO addressed by dispatching Italian aircraft. At the UN, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov dismissed Western concerns as 'scaremongering,' denying any plans against NATO or EU nations.

