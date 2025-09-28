FNC Joins 11th G20 Parliamentary Summit in South Africa
The Federal National Council is set to attend the 11th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit in South Africa, focused on parliamentary diplomacy and global solidarity. Key discussions include disaster resilience, debt sustainability, and gender mainstreaming, with a meeting of women parliamentarians addressing climate and energy challenges.
The Federal National Council (FNC) is gearing up to participate in the 11th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit, slated for September 29 to October 3, 2025, in Kleinmond, South Africa. Hosted by the South African Parliament alongside the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the summit will emphasize 'Harnessing Parliamentary Diplomacy for the Realization of Global Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability.'
Keynote sessions will cover topics such as 'Strengthening Disaster Resilience and Responses,' 'Ensuring Debt Sustainability for Low-Income Countries,' 'Mobilizing Finance for a Just Energy Transition,' and 'Harnessing Critical Minerals for Inclusive Growth and Sustainable Development.' Prior to the summit, the 2nd P20 Meeting of Women Parliamentarians will convene on September 29-30, focused on gender mainstreaming in climate resilience and energy transition.
The P20 Women's meeting aims to empower women in economic decision-making and development planning. Key objectives include mobilizing resources for women-led agricultural and entrepreneurial projects, and fortifying women's political representation and leadership in legislative bodies.
