US Urges Russia to 'Wake Up' Amidst Continued Ukraine Conflict
Vice President JD Vance stresses the US commitment to peace in the Ukraine conflict, urging Russia to 'wake up' and face reality. President Trump labels Russia a 'paper tiger' and asserts Ukraine can reclaim its territory. The human toll is staggering, with significant military and civilian casualties reported.
Vice President JD Vance emphasized the United States' unwavering commitment to pursuing peace in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, calling on Moscow to 'wake up and accept reality.' Speaking on Fox News, Vance highlighted the US's efforts toward a peaceful resolution since the administration's inception, The Hill reported.
In a parallel development, former President Donald Trump declared Ukraine's strengthened position against Russia, referring to the latter as a 'paper tiger.' Trump's optimistic assessment came via his Truth Social platform, suggesting that with continued backing from the US and Europe, Ukraine could potentially regain its territory in full.
The conflict, which erupted with Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, has resulted in enormous human losses. UN and other reports indicate the death toll has reached tens of thousands for both military personnel and civilians. Vance underscored the severity of the situation, questioning the willingness to sustain further casualties without significant military progress, ANI noted.
