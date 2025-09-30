Netanyahu Regrets Strike Amid Peace Push with Qatar

In a significant move to mend strained relations, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed profound regret for a missile strike targeting Hamas in Qatar that unintentionally killed a Qatari serviceman. His apology came during a rare three-way phone call with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and US President Donald Trump, the White House confirmed.

Both leaders acknowledged the importance of improving Israeli-Qatar relations, and they accepted President Trump's proposal to establish a trilateral mechanism aimed at enhancing coordination and resolving past grievances. Netanyahu assured that Israel will refrain from similar strikes in the future, affirming respect for Qatari sovereignty while highlighting a commitment to constructive dialogue.

During the discussions, the leaders explored options to end the prolonged Gaza conflict, with a shared vision for a more stable Middle East. President Trump endorsed the recent peace plan, which envisions Gaza as a terror-free redeveloped zone. Integral to this plan is Israel's commitment to release prisoners and hostages, offering a roadmap to lasting peace. The plan dictates an immediate end to hostilities if accepted by both parties, setting the stage for long-term regional harmony.

