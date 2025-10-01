Wheat Scandal and Mismanagement Drive Balochistan's Flour Crisis
Balochistan faces a severe food crisis with skyrocketing flour prices due to mismanagement in wheat procurement. A scandal involving alleged corruption has been uncovered, revealing deep-seated issues within the province's food system. The situation reflects Pakistan's broader challenges around food security, governance, and inflation.
Balochistan is gripped by a grave food crisis as flour prices soar to Pakistani Rupees 2,300 for a 20-kilogram bag, compounding hardships for thousands already facing the brunt of historic inflation. This alarming trend exposes critical flaws in the province's food governance and supply chain, according to The Express Tribune.
The crisis primarily traces back to mismanagement by the provincial food department, which failed to procure wheat during the cheaper months of March and April. Instead, it focused on clearing nearly 800,000 bags of aging stock, a decision officials claim was to prevent wastage but resulted in dire repercussions. The outdated grain was offloaded at what critics denounce as 'throwaway prices,' incurring losses exceeding Rs 6 billion and leaving the province devoid of reserves as market prices surged.
Adding a darker facet to the crisis is a significant wheat scandal. Balochistan's Anti-Corruption Department's investigation suggests substantial financial misappropriations linked to corrupt wheat procurement and sales practices. Although several officials are reportedly detained, specifics remain undisclosed, pointing to entrenched corruption and political meddling hampering the province's food systems. Analysts caution that the escalating flour prices could ignite unrest, given bread's essential dietary role in the region.
