Intensified Monsoon Impacts Nepal Amid Dashain Festivities

Monsoon activity has intensified across Nepal, prompting heavy rainfall warnings during the Dashain festival celebrations. The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology has cautioned of severe weather conditions that could lead to floods, landslides, and transportation disruptions, especially in the eastern and central parts of the nation.

Uncharacteristically, instead of weakening, monsoon rains are expected to intensify as the season draws to a close. Authorities have issued a bulletin advising increased caution, particularly for post-festival travel and activities. Meteorologists attribute the intensified rains to a low-pressure system forming in the Bay of Bengal, which is projected to move through Odisha, India, and continue toward central India.

This weather system will drive moisture-laden monsoon winds towards Nepal, leading to widespread rainfall as the monsoon season begins its withdrawal. Three major global weather models—the European ECMWF, the German ICON, and the American GFS—forecast that Nepal will experience significant weather impacts starting October 3, peaking on October 4 and 5, as reported by the meteorological agency.

The most intense rainfall is anticipated in the provinces of Koshi, Madhesh, Bagmati, Gandaki, and Lumbini, notably in the hilly and Terai regions. While other provinces may also see rain, it will likely be sporadic. On October 3, light to moderate rain is expected in many areas of these provinces, with heavy rain possible in isolated locations.

Rainfall is set to intensify on October 4, with potential heavy to very heavy showers forecasted in several areas, particularly in Koshi, Bagmati, and Gandaki. By October 5, similar rain patterns are predicted to continue, with chances of very heavy downpours in certain areas.

The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology has stated that monsoon conditions will persist through the Dashain period and may become more active during the withdrawal phase. This could lead to disruptions in road and air travel and heighten flood and landslide risks. Residents in vulnerable areas and those traveling during the festival are strongly encouraged to remain informed on weather updates and exercise vigilance. (ANI)