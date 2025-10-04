Left Menu

Trust, But Verify: India’s Diplomatic Balancing Act with China

India faces a complex trust dilemma with China amid border tensions, economic projects affecting lower riparian states, and alleged Chinese assistance to Pakistan. Calls for vigilance are echoed by experts as India navigates strategic engagements while dealing with cross-border terrorism and internal security challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 21:37 IST
Trust, But Verify: India’s Diplomatic Balancing Act with China
Professor Srikanth Kondapalli, Chinese Studies Expert at JNU (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's strategic trust with China remains precarious amidst ongoing tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. Despite high-level diplomatic engagements, a leading Chinese Studies expert highlights concerns over China's actions, particularly in cross-border terrorism cases and Beijing's ambitious infrastructure projects impacting downstream countries.

Professor Srikanth Kondapalli, an academic authority on China at Jawaharlal Nehru University, stresses the importance of verifying before extending trust to China. He references a troubling example involving a Huawei phone connected to Chinese satellites used by a terrorist during the Pahalgam attack to communicate with Pakistan, suggesting a concerning Chinese role.

Kondapalli underscores China's insidious balancing acts post high-profile visits by Indian officials, leading to unfavorable developments like Aksai Chin bifurcation and mega-dam announcements on Brahmaputra. He notes that China's support of Pakistan during Operation Sindoor and their stance in international forums adds layers to the trust deficit, necessitating cautious diplomacy from India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Madhya Pradesh Bans Coldrif Cough Syrup Amid Child Deaths Crisis

Madhya Pradesh Bans Coldrif Cough Syrup Amid Child Deaths Crisis

 India
2
Revenge Unfolds: Murder Echoes After 14 Years in Manglora

Revenge Unfolds: Murder Echoes After 14 Years in Manglora

 India
3
Diplomatic Bridges: China's Strategic Visits to Europe

Diplomatic Bridges: China's Strategic Visits to Europe

 Global
4
Tragedy at Al Khoziny: Deadly Collapse at Indonesian Islamic School

Tragedy at Al Khoziny: Deadly Collapse at Indonesian Islamic School

 Indonesia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy storage can both stabilize and disrupt fully renewable power markets

Persistent gender stereotypes continue to block women’s path in technology

AI models like ChatGPT found to generate convincing falsehoods while aiding fact-checking

LLMs outperform traditional models in real-time cryptocurrency forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025