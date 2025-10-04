Trust, But Verify: India’s Diplomatic Balancing Act with China

India's strategic trust with China remains precarious amidst ongoing tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. Despite high-level diplomatic engagements, a leading Chinese Studies expert highlights concerns over China's actions, particularly in cross-border terrorism cases and Beijing's ambitious infrastructure projects impacting downstream countries.

Professor Srikanth Kondapalli, an academic authority on China at Jawaharlal Nehru University, stresses the importance of verifying before extending trust to China. He references a troubling example involving a Huawei phone connected to Chinese satellites used by a terrorist during the Pahalgam attack to communicate with Pakistan, suggesting a concerning Chinese role.

Kondapalli underscores China's insidious balancing acts post high-profile visits by Indian officials, leading to unfavorable developments like Aksai Chin bifurcation and mega-dam announcements on Brahmaputra. He notes that China's support of Pakistan during Operation Sindoor and their stance in international forums adds layers to the trust deficit, necessitating cautious diplomacy from India.

(With inputs from agencies.)