Nepal on High Alert as Torrential Rains Threaten Floods and Landslides

Nepal is bracing for the impact of relentless rainfall, as interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki warns of imminent floods and landslides. Addressing the nation, Karki underlined the government's preparedness for rescue and relief operations while meteorological forecasts predict two more days of heavy rain.

"The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology cautions of high flood risks as river levels rise alarmingly," Karki stated, emphasizing the danger of landslides in vulnerable areas. Despite challenging conditions, Nepal's police, armed forces, and emergency services remain on high alert, ready to assist citizens round the clock.

Karki appealed to the public to prioritize safety, avoid unnecessary travel, and heed official warnings. As a proactive measure, the government announced public holidays on October 5 and 6, 2025, allowing citizens to secure their safety amidst these adverse weather conditions.

