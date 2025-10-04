Nepal on High Alert as Torrential Rains Threaten Floods and Landslides
Nepal's interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki has warned of the risk of floods and landslides due to continuous rainfall. The government is prepared for rescue efforts, urging citizens to stay safe. Public holidays have been declared on October 5 and 6, 2025, for enhanced safety measures.
- Country:
- Nepal
Nepal is bracing for the impact of relentless rainfall, as interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki warns of imminent floods and landslides. Addressing the nation, Karki underlined the government's preparedness for rescue and relief operations while meteorological forecasts predict two more days of heavy rain.
"The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology cautions of high flood risks as river levels rise alarmingly," Karki stated, emphasizing the danger of landslides in vulnerable areas. Despite challenging conditions, Nepal's police, armed forces, and emergency services remain on high alert, ready to assist citizens round the clock.
Karki appealed to the public to prioritize safety, avoid unnecessary travel, and heed official warnings. As a proactive measure, the government announced public holidays on October 5 and 6, 2025, allowing citizens to secure their safety amidst these adverse weather conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bareilly Tensions: Government Tightens Security Amid Political Controversy
FACTBOX-The longest US government shutdowns
The BJP government has launched various schemes in honour of tribals: Amit Shah in Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur.
Government Redefines Renewable Energy Bidding: Stricter Compliance for Better Transparency
Government funding vote fails again in Senate as hopes fade for quick end to shutdown