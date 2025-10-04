Left Menu

Nepal on High Alert as Torrential Rains Threaten Floods and Landslides

Nepal's interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki has warned of the risk of floods and landslides due to continuous rainfall. The government is prepared for rescue efforts, urging citizens to stay safe. Public holidays have been declared on October 5 and 6, 2025, for enhanced safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 23:06 IST
Nepal on High Alert as Torrential Rains Threaten Floods and Landslides
Interim Prime Minister of Nepal, Sushila Karki (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal is bracing for the impact of relentless rainfall, as interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki warns of imminent floods and landslides. Addressing the nation, Karki underlined the government's preparedness for rescue and relief operations while meteorological forecasts predict two more days of heavy rain.

"The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology cautions of high flood risks as river levels rise alarmingly," Karki stated, emphasizing the danger of landslides in vulnerable areas. Despite challenging conditions, Nepal's police, armed forces, and emergency services remain on high alert, ready to assist citizens round the clock.

Karki appealed to the public to prioritize safety, avoid unnecessary travel, and heed official warnings. As a proactive measure, the government announced public holidays on October 5 and 6, 2025, allowing citizens to secure their safety amidst these adverse weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Madhya Pradesh Bans Coldrif Cough Syrup Amid Child Deaths Crisis

Madhya Pradesh Bans Coldrif Cough Syrup Amid Child Deaths Crisis

 India
2
Revenge Unfolds: Murder Echoes After 14 Years in Manglora

Revenge Unfolds: Murder Echoes After 14 Years in Manglora

 India
3
Diplomatic Bridges: China's Strategic Visits to Europe

Diplomatic Bridges: China's Strategic Visits to Europe

 Global
4
Tragedy at Al Khoziny: Deadly Collapse at Indonesian Islamic School

Tragedy at Al Khoziny: Deadly Collapse at Indonesian Islamic School

 Indonesia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy storage can both stabilize and disrupt fully renewable power markets

Persistent gender stereotypes continue to block women’s path in technology

AI models like ChatGPT found to generate convincing falsehoods while aiding fact-checking

LLMs outperform traditional models in real-time cryptocurrency forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025