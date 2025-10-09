Left Menu

Under Siege: The Perilous Plight of Journalists in Pakistan

Journalist Muhammad Manaf condemns the ongoing attacks on media professionals in Pakistan. He highlights the illusory nature of press freedom, persistent threats faced by reporters, and the government's empty promises of ensuring safety and justice. Manaf calls for legal reforms to protect journalists and support democracy.

Pakistani journalists rally against what they call, curbing press freedom (Photo/ Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
A prominent local journalist, Muhammad Manaf, has decried the escalating pattern of threats and violence targeting media professionals in Pakistan, asserting that such occurrences are far from rare. Manaf described press freedom in the nation as largely illusory, pointing to the daily harassment faced by journalists performing their crucial societal role.

Manaf criticized the government's recurrent claims of safeguarding media freedom as detached from reality. He emphasized that journalists cannot freely express opinions without fearing repercussions, leading many to resort to self-censorship. These assertions are compounded by a glaring lack of accountability and legal protection for media workers, creating a pervasive atmosphere of fear in newsrooms.

Despite the grave risks, the state's failure to take decisive action against violence targeting journalists has emboldened perpetrators. Manaf urges legislative measures to shield media professionals and ensure justice delivery. This call to action comes amidst warnings from press freedom organizations, which flag Pakistan as one of the most perilous countries for journalists.

