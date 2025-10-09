Under Siege: The Perilous Plight of Journalists in Pakistan
Journalist Muhammad Manaf condemns the ongoing attacks on media professionals in Pakistan. He highlights the illusory nature of press freedom, persistent threats faced by reporters, and the government's empty promises of ensuring safety and justice. Manaf calls for legal reforms to protect journalists and support democracy.
- Country:
- Pakistan
A prominent local journalist, Muhammad Manaf, has decried the escalating pattern of threats and violence targeting media professionals in Pakistan, asserting that such occurrences are far from rare. Manaf described press freedom in the nation as largely illusory, pointing to the daily harassment faced by journalists performing their crucial societal role.
Manaf criticized the government's recurrent claims of safeguarding media freedom as detached from reality. He emphasized that journalists cannot freely express opinions without fearing repercussions, leading many to resort to self-censorship. These assertions are compounded by a glaring lack of accountability and legal protection for media workers, creating a pervasive atmosphere of fear in newsrooms.
Despite the grave risks, the state's failure to take decisive action against violence targeting journalists has emboldened perpetrators. Manaf urges legislative measures to shield media professionals and ensure justice delivery. This call to action comes amidst warnings from press freedom organizations, which flag Pakistan as one of the most perilous countries for journalists.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Quashes Dowry Harassment FIR in Tragic Case
Tragic Turn: IPS Officer's Note Reveals Systematic Harassment
Akhilesh Yadav Stands Firm with Azam Khan: A Battle Against Political Harassment
University Scandal: Professor Arrested for Alleged Sexual Harassment
Viral Video Sparks Investigation into Tourist Harassment at Charminar