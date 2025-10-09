Left Menu

Pakistani Journalists Battle for Truth Amid Growing Threats

Journalist Muhammad Manaf condemns the ongoing harassment and violence against journalists in Pakistan, challenging governmental claims of press freedom. Manaf urges legal protections to safeguard journalists and highlights the critical democratic role of media. Press organisations express concern over Pakistan being perilous for reporters, emphasizing the need for justice and safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 14:37 IST
Pakistani Journalists Battle for Truth Amid Growing Threats
Pakistani journalists rally against what they call, curbing press freedom (Photo/ Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a revealing statement, local journalist Muhammad Manaf has condemned the unrelenting pattern of violence and harassment against journalists in Pakistan, characterizing these incidents as part of a troubling norm. Manaf highlighted the persistent dangers faced by media professionals, accusing the government of failing to uphold true press freedom.

Manaf criticized the authorities for their lack of accountability and ineffective legal protection for journalists, which he argues, has fueled a pervasive atmosphere of fear within the media industry. He called for a special law to protect journalists and ensure strict punishment for attackers, emphasizing the vital democratic role that journalists play in society.

His remarks coincide with heightened concerns from press freedom organizations, which identify Pakistan as one of the world's most perilous countries for journalists. Despite official assurances of free expression, journalists in the country continue to risk their lives to deliver the truth, spotlighting a dire need for reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

