Justice Sought in Tragic College Incident: Professor Suspended Amid Harassment Allegations
The Himachal Pradesh Government has suspended an assistant professor from Government College, Dharamshala, following allegations of sexual harassment and ragging leading to the death of a 19-year-old Dalit student. An inquiry has been initiated, and a committee formed to investigate the claims rigorously.
The Himachal Pradesh Government has taken decisive action, suspending Assistant Professor Ashok Kumar of Government College, Dharamshala, after allegations of sexual harassment and ragging emerged.
The claims are linked to the tragic death of a 19-year-old Dalit student, which has sparked calls for a thorough investigation. An FIR has been registered against Kumar, who will remain suspended pending the outcome of a departmental inquiry.
A four-member committee has been formed to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incident, focusing on harassment, assault, and caste-related issues. The professor, who has received anticipatory bail, denies the allegations and intends to cooperate with the police investigation.
