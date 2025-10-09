Modi Congratulates Trump on Historic Gaza Peace Progress

In a diplomatic exchange, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to United States President Donald Trump for his achievement in the historic Gaza peace plan. The leaders also assessed the significant advancements made in their bilateral trade negotiations, underlining their intent to maintain vigilant communication in the weeks ahead.

On social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi articulated, 'Spoke to my friend, President Trump and congratulated him on the success of the historic Gaza peace plan. Also reviewed the good progress achieved in trade negotiations. Agreed to stay in close touch over the coming weeks.'

Efforts for a bilateral trade agreement between India and the US intensified, with officials from the United States Trade Representative's office engaging in discussions in India and a follow-up delegation led by India's Commerce and Industries Minister, Piyush Goyal, visiting the US. Despite the imposition of 50% tariffs on Indian goods, dialogue continues actively. Additionally, the first phase of President Trump's peace plan for the Middle East was praised, promising the release of hostages and humanitarian aid.

