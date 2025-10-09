Left Menu

Israel Prepares for Hostage and Prisoner Swap with Strategic Coordination

Israel's health, justice, and security sectors are orchestrating a comprehensive plan for the upcoming return of hostages held by Hamas, alongside the release of Palestinian prisoners. The preparatory efforts encompass medical and psychological support, legal frameworks, and security measures to ensure a smooth and controlled exchange process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 22:55 IST
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel is mobilizing its health, justice, and security establishments in anticipation of the return of hostages held by Hamas and the concurrent release of Palestinian prisoners. Coordinated by Hagar Mizrahi, the head of the Health Ministry's Medical Division, hospitals such as Sheba Medical Centre, Tel Aviv Sourasky (Ichilov), and Beilinson Medical Centre are ready to receive the freed hostages. Soroka Medical Centre in Beer-Sheva and Barzilai Medical Centre in Ashkelon stand by for emergency interventions.

Mizrahi emphasized that medical staff have been prepared for complications stemming from prolonged captivity, including refeeding syndrome, a serious condition arising from swift re-nourishment in malnourished individuals. Psychological recovery is also a priority, with continuous support structured for returnees and their families. Meanwhile, Israel's Welfare and Social Affairs Ministry has devised a comprehensive reintegration program.

Security measures are also being tightened as Israeli forces brace for the parallel release of Palestinian prisoners. The Justice Ministry is expediting the necessary legal processes, while the Israeli Prison Service centralizes prisoners at Ofer and Ketziot for further procedures. A 48-hour appeal window will be provided for families of terror victims against the releases, as the High Court's swift approval of the exchange is expected due to its political and security implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

