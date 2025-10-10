India-UK Bolster Defense Ties: New Initiatives Unveiled

India and the United Kingdom have committed to strengthening their defense and security partnership through increased military exchanges and collaborations, as announced in an official statement. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed approval of the UK Carrier Strike Group's visit and Exercise KONKAN involving the Royal Navy and the Indian Navy.

In a significant move, both nations agreed to boost maritime security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region by establishing a Regional Maritime Security Centre of Excellence. The statement also highlighted a training partnership with the integration of Indian Air Force Qualified Flying Instructors into the UK Royal Air Force training programs.

The Prime Ministers expressed satisfaction with the progress towards finalizing an India-UK Inter-Governmental Agreement on developing maritime electric propulsion systems for Indian naval platforms. Additionally, they decided to initiate a government-to-government pathway for supplying Lightweight Multirole Missile systems, enhancing India's air defense capabilities.

They jointly condemned terrorism and violent extremism, advocating for strong international cooperation under the UN Charter to combat these threats. Measures will be taken to counter radicalization, terrorism financing, and misuse of technology while enhancing information sharing and judicial collaboration.

Strong condemnation was directed at the April 2025 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, with a commitment to robust action against globally proscribed terrorists and entities. They reaffirmed their dedication to bilateral and multilateral cooperation through bodies like the United Nations and the Financial Action Task Force.

