Left Menu

India-UK Bolster Defense Ties: New Initiatives Unveiled

India and the UK have pledged to reinforce defense and security partnerships through enhanced military collaboration, maritime security initiatives, and agreements on advanced tech and training. The two nations also united against terrorism, emphasizing global cooperation and new measures to combat extremism and enhance security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 10:53 IST
India-UK Bolster Defense Ties: New Initiatives Unveiled
UK PM Keir Starmer and PM Narendra Modi (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India and the United Kingdom have committed to strengthening their defense and security partnership through increased military exchanges and collaborations, as announced in an official statement. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed approval of the UK Carrier Strike Group's visit and Exercise KONKAN involving the Royal Navy and the Indian Navy.

In a significant move, both nations agreed to boost maritime security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region by establishing a Regional Maritime Security Centre of Excellence. The statement also highlighted a training partnership with the integration of Indian Air Force Qualified Flying Instructors into the UK Royal Air Force training programs.

The Prime Ministers expressed satisfaction with the progress towards finalizing an India-UK Inter-Governmental Agreement on developing maritime electric propulsion systems for Indian naval platforms. Additionally, they decided to initiate a government-to-government pathway for supplying Lightweight Multirole Missile systems, enhancing India's air defense capabilities.

They jointly condemned terrorism and violent extremism, advocating for strong international cooperation under the UN Charter to combat these threats. Measures will be taken to counter radicalization, terrorism financing, and misuse of technology while enhancing information sharing and judicial collaboration.

Strong condemnation was directed at the April 2025 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, with a commitment to robust action against globally proscribed terrorists and entities. They reaffirmed their dedication to bilateral and multilateral cooperation through bodies like the United Nations and the Financial Action Task Force.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACES India and BSNL Accelerate Mumbai's Connectivity with Advanced 4G and 5G Solutions

ACES India and BSNL Accelerate Mumbai's Connectivity with Advanced 4G and 5G...

 India
2
Devastating Earthquake Rocks the Southern Philippines, Sparks Tsunami Warnings

Devastating Earthquake Rocks the Southern Philippines, Sparks Tsunami Warnin...

 Global
3
Russian Strikes Paralyze Kyiv: Energy Infrastructure Under Siege

Russian Strikes Paralyze Kyiv: Energy Infrastructure Under Siege

 Global
4
Turmoil and Tenure: The Rise and Fall of Peru's First Female President

Turmoil and Tenure: The Rise and Fall of Peru's First Female President

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025