Trump Claims Credit for Global Peace Efforts
President Donald Trump declared the resolution of multiple global conflicts, including the Gaza ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, as part of his administration's achievements. He emphasized his peacekeeping role in past conflicts and suggested economic leverage as a means to ensure peace, also linking it to energy prices and trade.
- Country:
- United States
US President Donald Trump convened a Cabinet meeting at the White House, emphasizing the announced 'first phase' of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas as part of his peace achievements. Trump asserted his administration's role in resolving seven global conflicts, aspiring to add the Russia-Ukraine conflict to the list.
During the meeting, Trump expressed optimism about the Russia-Ukraine conflict, citing his ties with Moscow. He claimed his presidency prevented numerous wars, including a potential India-Pakistan clash, hinting at trade as a peacekeeping tool.
Trump further criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin for unmet expectations in resolving the Ukraine conflict, reiterating efforts made during his presidency to avoid such wars and leveraging past diplomatic outreach with Putin.
(With inputs from agencies.)
