Left Menu

Global Fintech Fest: Starmer Strengthens UK-India Ties with Bold Vision for Fintech Leadership

At the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the growing trade and services between India and the UK, highlighting fintech as a key area of collaboration. He reiterated the commitment to stronger partnerships, announcing new initiatives in technology, education, and creative industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 10:56 IST
Global Fintech Fest: Starmer Strengthens UK-India Ties with Bold Vision for Fintech Leadership
United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer (Photo/DDNews). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant address at the Global Fintech Fest held at Mumbai's Jio World Centre, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer underscored the strong partnership between the UK and India in the fintech sector. Starmer remarked that both nations remain frontrunners, and the existing trade agreement serves as a pivotal point for deepening fintech collaborations. He invited Indian enterprises to bolster their interactions with the UK, aspiring for Britain to become India's preferred partner in financial technology.

Starmer emphasized the synergy between the two countries, noting, "The UK and India are natural partners here. We are both world leaders in fintech." He acknowledged the substantial growth in trade and services over the past four years and viewed the current trade agreement as a catalyst to further enhance these ties. Starmer extended an open invitation to Indian businesses to explore opportunities in Britain, highlighting the UK's potential as a global gateway.

Addressing the broader potential, Starmer lauded India's dynamic growth, describing it as holding the future's promise. As the world's largest democracy with a burgeoning, youthful population, he noted India's vibrancy as an impetus for collaboration. Starmer also detailed new strategies to boost bilateral cooperation across technology, education, and creative industries, solidifying the UK-India alliance further. The visit saw notable agreements, from Bollywood ventures to educational expansions, aligning closely with the ongoing collaboration efforts.

TRENDING

1
Illegal Firecracker Network Uncovered in Kanpur Amid Explosive Investigation

Illegal Firecracker Network Uncovered in Kanpur Amid Explosive Investigation

 India
2
Delhi's Digital Leap: Governance Becomes Faceless with WhatsApp

Delhi's Digital Leap: Governance Becomes Faceless with WhatsApp

 India
3
Gates Foundation and PAHO Tackle Global Accessibility of Weight-Loss Drugs

Gates Foundation and PAHO Tackle Global Accessibility of Weight-Loss Drugs

 Global
4
Chennai on Edge: A Surge of Hoax Bomb Threats via Email

Chennai on Edge: A Surge of Hoax Bomb Threats via Email

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025