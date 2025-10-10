UK's Keir Starmer Advocates Hands-On Approach to India-UK Trade Expansion

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer underscored the necessity for governments to ensure robust support for the success of trade agreements, particularly emphasizing the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA). Speaking on Thursday at the India-UK CEO Forum, Starmer expressed his commitment to a proactive, engaged approach in realizing the deal's potential.

Starmer highlighted the significant advancements since the CETA signing in July, noting a £6 billion increase in trade and investment. He pointed to agreements with major firms like Rolls-Royce and the emergence of new investments by companies like Revolut and Tide, signaling growing confidence in bilateral economic relations.

The UK Prime Minister emphasized the importance of government follow-through on trade agreements, contrasting it with leaving the deals unattended. By fostering relationships and interactions between businesses and investors from both nations, Starmer champions a collaborative spirit, aiming to maximize the deal's opportunities and ensure mutual economic growth.