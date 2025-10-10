Left Menu

UK's Keir Starmer Advocates Hands-On Approach to India-UK Trade Expansion

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the need for active government involvement in implementing the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA). Speaking at the India-UK CEO Forum, he highlighted a £6 billion trade boost since July, advocating for continued collaboration to harness the potential of the deal.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer underscored the necessity for governments to ensure robust support for the success of trade agreements, particularly emphasizing the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA). Speaking on Thursday at the India-UK CEO Forum, Starmer expressed his commitment to a proactive, engaged approach in realizing the deal's potential.

Starmer highlighted the significant advancements since the CETA signing in July, noting a £6 billion increase in trade and investment. He pointed to agreements with major firms like Rolls-Royce and the emergence of new investments by companies like Revolut and Tide, signaling growing confidence in bilateral economic relations.

The UK Prime Minister emphasized the importance of government follow-through on trade agreements, contrasting it with leaving the deals unattended. By fostering relationships and interactions between businesses and investors from both nations, Starmer champions a collaborative spirit, aiming to maximize the deal's opportunities and ensure mutual economic growth.

