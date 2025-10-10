Left Menu

BNM's Bonn Protest: Amplifying Voices Against Human Rights Abuses in Balochistan

In Bonn, the Baloch National Movement protested against Pakistan's human rights abuses in Balochistan. Demonstrators demanded international action, highlighting enforced disappearances and state brutality as part of an ongoing genocide. They urged institutions like the UN and EU to address these violations and hold Pakistan accountable.

  • Germany

The Baloch National Movement (BNM) staged a compelling protest in Bonn, Germany, decrying widespread human rights abuses in Balochistan by Pakistan. The protest aimed to express solidarity with victims and pressured the international community to hold Islamabad accountable for an alleged ongoing genocide.

Protesters carried banners calling for international scrutiny and justice for missing persons, urging organizations like the United Nations and the European Union to take action. They criticized global powers for supporting Pakistan's policies for geopolitical gain, while highlighting the exploitation and oppression in the resource-rich region under Pakistan's control.

Speakers such as Jabbar Baloch and Habib Baloch emphasized the enduring trauma faced by families of the disappeared and accused Pakistan of fracturing Baloch society. The BNM vowed to continue advocating for justice and self-determination until significant change is achieved on global platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

