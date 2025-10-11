Sacred Relics of Gautam Buddha Set for Historic Exposition in Russia's Kalmykia

In a historic move to foster spiritual and cultural ties, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya spearheaded a delegation of 11 senior monks as they embarked on a journey to Russia's Kalmykia Republic. The team, carrying sacred relics of Gautam Buddha, is set to participate in an exposition in Elista, the Kalmykian capital, from October 11 to 18.

Prior to their departure, Maurya, along with National Museum Director General Gurmeet Singh Chawla and the delegation of senior Indian monks, offered prayers at Palam Airport. Expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi, Maurya described the event as a significant moment in his life. International Buddhist Confederation Director General Abhijit Halder noted the exposition's potential to enhance bilateral ties, acknowledging Buddhism's appeal in Russia.

The exposition, organized by India's Ministry of Culture along with the International Buddhist Confederation, aims to spotlight the venerable relics in Kalmykia's Geden Sheddup Choikorling Monastery, also known as the 'Golden Abode of Shakyamuni Buddha.' Accompanying the relics are esteemed Buddhist leaders including the 43rd Sakya Trizin Rinpoche. The week-long event is poised to include teachings and the presentation of the Holy 'Kanjur' texts, underscoring India's rich Buddhist heritage and commitment to cultural exchange.

