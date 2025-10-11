Trump's Historic Middle East Peace Plan Yields Ceasefire and Hostage Release

In a landmark achievement, US President Donald Trump on Friday announced a crucial peace agreement involving Israel and Hamas, marking a significant step towards lasting peace in the Middle East. This development follows successful negotiations resulting in an immediate ceasefire, with hostages set to be released and approximately 28 bodies recovered.

Trump declared the deal as advantageous for all, emphasizing its historical importance for Arabs, Muslims, and the global community. As the agreement commences on Monday, the US leader plans key visits to Israel and Egypt, underlining the initiative's international impact by addressing the Knesset.

This breakthrough stems from President Trump's ambitious 20-point Gaza Peace Plan, already backed by the Israeli government. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner played pivotal roles. Prime Minister Netanyahu, acknowledging the deal as a means to fulfill longstanding goals, hailed Trump for achieving unprecedented consensus across the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)