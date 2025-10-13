Trump Honored with Israel Prize for Peace Efforts and Strong Support
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu nominates US President Trump for the Israel Prize, praising him as a historic ally. The tribute follows Trump's leadership in peace deals, ending a two-year war, and the release of hostages. The Knesset celebrates Trump's contributions to Israel's diplomatic and security achievements.
In a historic move, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nominated US President Donald Trump for the prestigious Israel Prize, marking him as 'the greatest friend that Israel has ever had in the White House.' This accolade was announced during a significant session at the Israeli parliament, where Trump received a standing ovation for his pivotal role in brokering peace and ending the two-year conflict with Hamas.
Netanyahu praised Trump's swift and decisive global impact, lauding his efforts, including recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital, relocating the US embassy, acknowledging Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, supporting Israel at the United Nations, and spearheading the Abraham Accords. Trump's role in securing the release of 20 hostages and achieving key war objectives was highlighted as part of his enduring legacy.
Trump's visit to Israel coincided with the Gaza Peace Summit in Egypt, aiming to further his peace plan. Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana compared Trump to Cyrus the Great for his lasting contribution to Jewish history. Accompanied by senior officials like Jared Kushner and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump received a warm welcome from Israeli lawmakers, marking a momentous occasion for US-Israeli relations.
