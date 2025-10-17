UN report raises alarm over China's transnational human rights violations

The latest Annual Report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and accompanying reports from the Office of the High Commissioner and the Secretary-General have drawn serious attention to China's transnational repression and broader global human rights concerns. According to the report, the UN has expressed concern over China's cross-border operations targeting dissidents, human rights defenders, and members of ethnic and religious minorities abroad. These activities reportedly include harassment, surveillance, intimidation, and forced returns, often carried out in cooperation with foreign authorities or through informal networks.

The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) also documented ongoing issues within China, including restrictions on freedom of expression, assembly, and religion, particularly in regions such as Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong. The report underscored that many individuals belonging to Uyghur and Tibetan communities continue to face arbitrary detention, while civil society actors and journalists are subject to state censorship and persecution. At the transnational level, the report highlighted that Chinese authorities have used digital surveillance tools and bilateral security cooperation to monitor and pressure activists living overseas. Such actions, according to the OHCHR, constitute violations of international human rights law and undermine global norms protecting refugees and exiles.

The UN Secretary-General's section of the report urged member states to strengthen safeguards against extraterritorial persecution, calling for global cooperation to ensure that no country is used as a platform for intimidation or forced repatriation. The High Commissioner also called on Beijing to uphold its international obligations, allow for independent monitoring, and provide accountability for alleged human rights abuses. While the report covers human rights conditions worldwide, its findings on China underscore growing international concern over the expansion of transnational repression networks and the shrinking space for dissent both within and beyond Chinese borders.

The United Nations reiterated that all governments must respect the sovereignty of other nations, ensure the protection of human rights defenders abroad, and guarantee that human rights principles remain at the core of international engagement. (ANI)

