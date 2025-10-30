Left Menu

India and Australia Strengthen Ties in Counterterrorism Efforts

India and Australia have agreed to deepen their counterterrorism partnership during a joint meeting in Canberra. Both nations discussed combating new threats, enhancing information sharing, and working together globally against terrorism. The session resulted in a commitment to further coordination through international forums and future meetings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-10-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 22:44 IST
Vinod Bahade, Joint Secretary (Counter Terrorism) at the MEA (Photo:X/@indembcairo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

India and Australia have taken a significant step in intensifying their security and counterterrorism collaboration. The decision emerged from the 15th India-Australia Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism meeting held in Canberra from October 29 to 30, 2025.

The session, co-chaired by Vinod Bahade from India's MEA and Australia's Counter-Terrorism Ambassador Gemma Huggins, was marked by a mutual condemnation of the Pahalgam attack and a reaffirmation of Australia's support for India's fight against terrorism. The two nations discussed the evolving challenges posed by terrorism at local, regional, and international levels.

Highlighting the use of new technology by terror groups, the meeting underscored the need for enhanced cooperation in information sharing, law enforcement, and judicial coordination. Both countries also committed to continued collaboration at multilateral venues, including the United Nations and the Global Counter Terrorism Forum, to tackle terrorism more effectively. Plans are set for the next meeting to be held in New Delhi, consolidating a strategic partnership aimed at global security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

