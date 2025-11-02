Left Menu

Israeli Air Strike in Lebanon Deepens Tensions Despite Truce

An Israeli air strike on southern Lebanon killed four and injured three, intensifying tensions with Hezbollah. The attack, amid persistent conflict since 2023, targeted Kfarsir, causing significant damage. Lebanon accuses Israel of escalating violence, while Israel blames Lebanon for not restraining Hezbollah amid the fragile truce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 21:27 IST
Israeli Air Strike in Lebanon Deepens Tensions Despite Truce
Smoke rises over southern Lebanon after an Israeli strike amid ongoing cross-border clashes with Hezbollah, May 5, 2024. (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

An Israeli air strike on southern Lebanon Saturday has left four dead and three injured, as confirmed by Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health. This attack on Kfarsir in the Nabatieh district further strains an almost-year-old fragile truce with Hezbollah.

Significant damage was reported by the state-run Lebanon News Agency, which prompted emergency teams to the scene. The airstrike followed accusations by President Joseph Aoun of Israeli aggression in response to his peace negotiation offer.

The conflict's roots trace back to 2023 when Hezbollah's actions in solidarity with Palestinians escalated tensions. Despite a ceasefire brokered by the U.S. in 2024, periodic hostilities continue, with more than 111 Lebanese civilians reportedly killed since the truce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025