Israeli Air Strike in Lebanon Deepens Tensions Despite Truce

An Israeli air strike on southern Lebanon Saturday has left four dead and three injured, as confirmed by Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health. This attack on Kfarsir in the Nabatieh district further strains an almost-year-old fragile truce with Hezbollah.

Significant damage was reported by the state-run Lebanon News Agency, which prompted emergency teams to the scene. The airstrike followed accusations by President Joseph Aoun of Israeli aggression in response to his peace negotiation offer.

The conflict's roots trace back to 2023 when Hezbollah's actions in solidarity with Palestinians escalated tensions. Despite a ceasefire brokered by the U.S. in 2024, periodic hostilities continue, with more than 111 Lebanese civilians reportedly killed since the truce.

(With inputs from agencies.)