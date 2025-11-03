Left Menu

Trump Calls for Resumption of US Nuclear Testing Amid Global Tensions

President Trump announced plans to resume US nuclear testing due to ongoing tests by Russia, China, North Korea, and Pakistan. He expressed concerns over the absence of US testing in light of international activities. The decision marks a significant escalation in global nuclear dynamics, sparking international debates.

Updated: 03-11-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 10:46 IST
Trump Calls for Resumption of US Nuclear Testing Amid Global Tensions
US President Donald Trump (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • United States

In a provocative move, US President Donald Trump announced the United States' plans to resume nuclear testing, citing concerns over similar activities by global powers including Russia, China, North Korea, and Pakistan. During a CBS News interview on '60 Minutes', Trump highlighted the disparity between US transparency and the covert operations of other nations.

Trump asserted that while America remains open about its nuclear ambitions, countries like Russia and China conduct tests without public scrutiny. 'We're an open society—others aren't,' he stated, referencing reports of nuclear tests by other countries. Trump's decision comes after Russia's trial of advanced systems, amid growing geopolitical tensions.

The announcement follows Trump's discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on nuclear disarmament. Despite these talks, Trump emphasized the necessity of renewed US testing, portraying it as a direct response to global testing trends. The decision underscores a significant shift in the US nuclear policy landscape, fueling debates on nuclear proliferation and international security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Dynamic Water Systems: The URCA Model’s Blueprint for Resilient Coastal Cities

Balancing Food, Water, and Ecology: Sustainable Farming in China’s Sanjiang Plain

The Great Tobacco Deception: UNDP–WHO Report Exposes Lies Fueling a Global Epidemic

How Smart Fiscal Policies Can Turn Growth into Real Social and Economic Inclusion

