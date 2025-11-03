Trump Calls for Resumption of US Nuclear Testing Amid Global Tensions

In a provocative move, US President Donald Trump announced the United States' plans to resume nuclear testing, citing concerns over similar activities by global powers including Russia, China, North Korea, and Pakistan. During a CBS News interview on '60 Minutes', Trump highlighted the disparity between US transparency and the covert operations of other nations.

Trump asserted that while America remains open about its nuclear ambitions, countries like Russia and China conduct tests without public scrutiny. 'We're an open society—others aren't,' he stated, referencing reports of nuclear tests by other countries. Trump's decision comes after Russia's trial of advanced systems, amid growing geopolitical tensions.

The announcement follows Trump's discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on nuclear disarmament. Despite these talks, Trump emphasized the necessity of renewed US testing, portraying it as a direct response to global testing trends. The decision underscores a significant shift in the US nuclear policy landscape, fueling debates on nuclear proliferation and international security.

(With inputs from agencies.)