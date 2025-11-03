WHO Calls for Unified Global Effort on World One Health Day

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has called for enhanced global cooperation and integrated measures to tackle growing health threats resulting from the interconnectedness of humans, animals, plants, and the environment. This plea comes on World One Health Day, marked annually on November 3. Catharina Boehme, Officer-in-Charge of WHO South-East Asia, stressed the importance of a multidisciplinary 'One Health' approach to combat emerging infectious diseases, antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and climate change health impacts.

Boehme pointed out the alarming rise in emerging infectious diseases, antimicrobial resistance, and climate change health impacts crossing human, animal, plant health, and environmental borders. She hailed the adoption of the Pandemic Agreement by the World Health Assembly as a landmark in embedding the One Health approach into global policy, crucial for pandemic prevention and preparedness. The establishment of the Pandemic Fund offers opportunities for sustained investment, capacity building, and equitable benefit-sharing to safeguard vulnerable populations.

Boehme highlighted the Quadripartite One Health Alliance--consisting of WHO, the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE), and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP)--for fostering global and regional One Health initiatives. The One Health Joint Plan of Action (OH JPA) 2022-2026 outlines commitments to advocate for and implement integrated health strategies.

In the WHO South-East Asia Region, countries like Bangladesh, Bhutan, Timor-Leste, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand are institutionalizing One Health frameworks. Essential steps include enhancing interministerial coordination, research, and strategies addressing zoonoses, emerging diseases, and AMR. Boehme urged Member States to reinforce One Health governance, adopt multisectoral coordination tools, and use financing mechanisms such as the Pandemic Fund to advance the OH JPA.

She called for unified global action: 'On World One Health Day, we urge everyone--governments, health professionals, veterinarians, farmers, environmentalists, and citizens--to unite to safeguard the health of people, animals, and our planet.'

(With inputs from agencies.)