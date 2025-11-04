Xi and Mishustin Fortify China-Russia Ties Amid Global Political Maneuvers

In a crucial diplomatic engagement, Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to Beijing, highlighting a strong commitment to China-Russia ties, both countries' media reported Tuesday. Mishustin's visit signifies ongoing efforts to bolster a comprehensive strategic partnership amid evolving global political dynamics.

Prime Minister Mishustin, accompanied by a high-ranking delegation, held discussions at the Great Hall of the People alongside Chinese officials, including Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi. Emphasizing the strategic directives from their leaders, both nations agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation, state media from China and Russia conveyed.

The interaction between Xi and Mishustin seeks to advance modernization and mutual integration of development strategies. This diplomatic push by China and Russia follows US-China talks in South Korea, bringing to light the complexity of international political relations, including a notable shift in US-China trade tariffs and postponed US-Russia meetings.

(With inputs from agencies.)