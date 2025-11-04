Wave of Targeted Killings Alarm Balochistan

Balochistan is experiencing a concerning surge in targeted killings. Reports indicate at least five bodies have been recovered, and a young man was shot dead in separate incidents across the province. This wave of violence underscores the region's persistent atmosphere of fear and insecurity.

According to The Balochistan Post, a young man named Abdul Rehman was fatally shot in Turbat's Tump area in front of his father. Despite the police collecting evidence and embarking on an investigation, the motive remains elusive as the assailants remain unidentified.

In a grim development, four bodies were discovered in Buleda's rugged terrain. Identified as Zakir, Razzaq, Sadiq, and Peer Jan, these individuals had gone missing after a picnic. Their mutilated bodies and burnt motorcycles indicate a brutal attack. Meanwhile, another body was found in Mand, intensifying the region's crisis. Investigations continue, but responsibility for the killings hasn't been claimed.