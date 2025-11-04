Remembering Richard Cheney: A Defining Political Architect

Richard Bruce Cheney, the influential former US Vice-President often credited as the chief architect of the Iraq War, has died at age 84. Cheney passed away due to pneumonia and cardiac and vascular complications, according to a family statement cited by CNN. His wife Lynne and daughters Liz and Mary were by his side.

Described by his family as a 'great and good man,' Cheney's legacy is marked by his service as the 46th vice president under President George W. Bush from 2001 to 2009. Born on January 30, 1941, in Lincoln, Nebraska, Cheney's political career took shape under President Gerald Ford, and he later served as the Secretary of Defense under President George H.W. Bush.

During his tenure as Pentagon chief, Cheney was instrumental in the US invasions of Panama and the Gulf War. After a brief contemplation of a presidential run in 1996, Cheney became CEO of Halliburton. Cheney leaves behind his wife, daughters, and seven grandchildren, as his family gratefully honors his profound impact on the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)