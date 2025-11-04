Israel and India Forge Stronger Bonds: Comprehensive Talks Boost Bilateral Ties
Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar concluded his inaugural visit to India, engaging in discussions on key bilateral areas including security, agriculture, and technology. Both nations pledged a zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism and exchanged insights on regional developments. An MoU on diplomatic training was also signed.
Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar wrapped up his first official visit to India, engaging in comprehensive discussions with Indian officials on various strategic areas such as security, agriculture, trade, investment, and emerging technologies. The Ministry of External Affairs reports productive dialogue that underscores a deepening of the India-Israel partnership.
During the talks, both nations reaffirmed a global zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism. They also exchanged views on developments in West Asia, with the Indian side expressing support for the Gaza Peace Plan and the return of hostages. This exchange aligns with a broader commitment to regional stability.
Further enhancing their diplomatic ties, India and Israel signed a Memorandum of Understanding on diplomatic training between respective foreign service institutes. Gideon Sa'ar's visit also included a meeting with India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and a tribute at the Haifa Chowk Memorial, signaling a multifaceted diplomatic engagement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
