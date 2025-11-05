Devastating Earthquake in Northern Afghanistan: A Humanitarian Crisis Looms

A powerful earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale shook northern Afghanistan on Monday night, resulting in 27 fatalities and nearly 1,000 injuries, according to official reports. The quake's impact was most severe in Samangan province, where makeshift shelters in schools have become temporary homes for displaced residents.

In Samangan, tragic stories of loss abound. Gulabuddin, who lost his daughter-in-law and his home, recounted narrowly escaping with eight family members. "A brick fell on me as I fled," he said. "My pregnant daughter-in-law did not survive the collapse." Many share similar harrowing experiences, facing the prospects of winter with no secure shelter.

Authorities have reported that 512 homes were fully or partially destroyed across affected provinces, and aid is urgently needed. Afghanistan's National Disaster Management Authority highlighted a dire warning: without immediate assistance, the displaced face exacerbated hardships. Meanwhile, India has stepped up, delivering essential food supplies to support Afghan families.

(With inputs from agencies.)