Historic Merge: Ten Parties Form Unified Nepali Communist Party

In a dramatic consolidation of political power, ten leftist parties in Nepal have united under the banner of 'Nepali Communist Party,' marking a significant realignment ahead of national elections set for March. This new political formation includes significant players such as the CPN-Maoist Center and CPN-Unified Socialist, led by former Prime Ministers Pushpa Kamal Dahal, known as Prachanda, and Madhav Kumar Nepal.

The unity was formally inaugurated with a declaration conference, where leaders initiated proceedings by pressing a remote button. The conference concluded with a nine-point agreement, appointing Dahal as the coordinator and Nepal as the co-coordinator of the newly formed party.

Architects of this merger hailed it as a transformative moment in Nepali communist politics, noting the unprecedented unity of ten distinct parties. The new entity has adopted Marxism-Leninism as its guiding philosophy, aiming to redefine the political landscape. Nonetheless, some party factions, including key figures from the Maoist Centre and Unified Socialist, opted out of the merger, casting uncertainty over its initial impact.

