Historic Merge: Ten Parties Form Unified Nepali Communist Party
In a groundbreaking political move, ten leftist parties in Nepal have merged to form the new Nepali Communist Party, including major factions like the CPN-Maoist Center and CPN-Unified Socialist. This unification aims to challenge the political status quo while adopting Marxism-Leninism as its guiding ideology.
- Country:
- Nepal
In a dramatic consolidation of political power, ten leftist parties in Nepal have united under the banner of 'Nepali Communist Party,' marking a significant realignment ahead of national elections set for March. This new political formation includes significant players such as the CPN-Maoist Center and CPN-Unified Socialist, led by former Prime Ministers Pushpa Kamal Dahal, known as Prachanda, and Madhav Kumar Nepal.
The unity was formally inaugurated with a declaration conference, where leaders initiated proceedings by pressing a remote button. The conference concluded with a nine-point agreement, appointing Dahal as the coordinator and Nepal as the co-coordinator of the newly formed party.
Architects of this merger hailed it as a transformative moment in Nepali communist politics, noting the unprecedented unity of ten distinct parties. The new entity has adopted Marxism-Leninism as its guiding philosophy, aiming to redefine the political landscape. Nonetheless, some party factions, including key figures from the Maoist Centre and Unified Socialist, opted out of the merger, casting uncertainty over its initial impact.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Major Crackdown on Maoist Arsenal in Chhattisgarh
Naxal-free Bihar will vote till 5 pm for first time; under RJD-Cong rule, polling ended at 3 pm due to Maoist fear: Amit Shah in Sitamarhi.
Surrendered Naxalite: A Turning Point in Anti-Maoist Operations
Odisha Tightens Security Amid Maoist Threat Ahead of Nuapada Bypoll
Maoist Leader Bhupathi Calls for Peace: A New Path Forward