Bhutan's Global Peace Prayer Festival: A Historic Spiritual Gathering
The Global Peace Prayer Festival in Thimphu brings together Buddhist leaders and practitioners from across the world for a 13-day spiritual event focused on fostering global peace and unity. Highlights include the rare Jabzhi Dhoechog ritual, Kalachakra Empowerment, and Bhikkhuni Ordination, underscoring Bhutan's commitment to peace and inclusion.
The serene city of Thimphu is currently hosting the Global Peace Prayer Festival, a 13-day spiritual gathering that has captivated the hearts of many. On its second day, a Traditional Arts and posters exhibition by the National Institute for Zorig Chusum enriched the solemnity of this grand event.
A highlight of the day was the rare and elaborate Jabzhi Dhoechog ritual at Kuenselphodrang, dedicated to global peace and happiness. This unique ceremony integrates offerings and protection rituals aimed at healing negative karma, presenting a profound message amidst growing global tensions.
Led by Bhutan's majesty and Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, the Global Peace Prayer Festival features sacred rituals, prayers, and profound teachings aimed at uniting global Buddhist communities. Events like the Kalachakra Empowerment and Bhikkhuni Ordination not only underscore Bhutan's spiritual heritage but also its commitment to inclusivity in religious practices.
