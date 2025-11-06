Left Menu

Bridging Borders: India-Nepal Startup Partnership Takes Flight

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu hosted an orientation for the India Nepal Startup Partnership Network (IN-SPAN), set to launch its first program at IIT Madras in December 2025. The initiative aims to enhance collaboration between the startups of both nations through an eight-week training and innovation course.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 15:56 IST
Indian Embassy organises orientation session for IN-SPAN (Photo/Indian Embassy in Nepal). Image Credit: ANI
  • Nepal

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu initiated a significant orientation session on November 4, focusing on the upcoming India Nepal Startup Partnership Network (IN-SPAN) program, set to commence next month. This groundbreaking initiative aims to foster bilateral synergy between Indian and Nepalese startup communities.

This pioneering IN-SPAN program is scheduled to kick off at IIT Madras in December 2025, featuring an intensive eight-week, fully-funded training course for Nepalese startup representatives. The course, designed in partnership with IIT Madras Pravartak, includes comprehensive modules on training, mentorship, and internships, offering a robust platform for innovation.

In her keynote address at the event, Radhika Aryal, Secretary of Nepal's Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, lauded the initiative. The session, held at the Embassy premises, witnessed the participation of about 100 delegates from diverse sectors including startups, government bodies, and academic institutions. Notable attendees participated virtually, further emphasizing the program's extensive reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

