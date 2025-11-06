Left Menu

Urgent Call for Global Action: Unveiling Genocide Against Uyghurs

The Campaign for Uyghurs has called for urgent international intervention following a House Select Committee report detailing the persecution of Uyghurs in China. The report highlights mass detention, forced labor, and systematic identity erasure. The East Turkistan Government-in-Exile urges action from the U.S. and Central Asian nations at an upcoming summit.

  • United States

The Campaign for Uyghurs has issued a bold call to action after the release of a Minority Report from the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party. The report uncovers chilling details about the persecution of Uyghurs, revealing mass detention, forced labor, and systematic efforts to erase their identity.

According to the advocacy group, over one million Uyghurs are currently detained, facing widespread torture, indoctrination, and forced labor linked to global supply chains. The group insists that the findings support what human rights organizations have long been documenting, bolstering decades of advocacy by international watchdogs.

Concurrently, the East Turkistan Government-in-Exile is urging the U.S. and Central Asian countries to spotlight the issue at the C5+1 Summit in Washington, D.C. The situation, marked as both genocide and ethnic cleansing, sees Uyghurs and other Turkic groups subjected to severe human rights abuses in China's Xinjiang region.

