India's March Towards Inclusive Society: UN's High Praise and Future Prospects

The United Nations has commended the Indian Government for its commendable efforts in promoting an accessible and inclusive society. Shombi Sharp, the UN Resident Coordinator for India, emphasized the country's prospective role as a global hub for assistive technology at the National Summit on Accessibility held in New Delhi.

Sharp, in an exclusive conversation with ANI, underlined India's advanced digital infrastructure as pivotal in driving disability inclusion. He pointed to partnerships between the UN and the Indian government, such as UNESCO's initiative to make Durga Puja accessible, as steps towards inclusivity. This effort could extend to all Indian festivals in the future.

India's leadership in digital inclusion and public infrastructure is a testament to its role as a voice for the global south, according to Sharp. He cited disability inclusion as critical to the Sustainable Development Goals 2030 and Viksit Bharat 2047, which aim for peace and prosperity. The National Accessibility Summit 2025 further explored these themes, underscoring the economic potential of a 7% GDP increase through disability inclusion.

